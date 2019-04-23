Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Strong voter turnout expected in Prince Edward Island provincial election
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 4:10 am EDT
CHARLOTTETOWN — It’s election day in Prince Edward Island and voter turnout is expected to be strong.
More than 36 per cent of eligible voters have already cast their ballots in the advance polls, in a province that traditionally sees voter turnout at more than 80 per cent.
The Greens and leader Peter Bevan-Baker are hoping to turn strong support in opinion polls into victories and build on the two seats they held prior to the campaign.
The Liberals have governed the Island since 2007, including the last four years under Premier Wade MacLauchlan who is hoping to continue efforts to bolster the province’s economy.
Dennis King has only been leader of the Progressive Conservatives since February, but says he is focused on adding to the eight seats his party held.
Joe Byrne, who has led the New Democrats for the past year, is looking for his party’s first win in more than 20 years.
The Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The Canadian Press
