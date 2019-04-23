Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
QuickSketch: Dennis King, the apparent next premier of Prince Edward Island
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 8:34 pm EDT
CHARLOTTETOWN — A look at Dennis King, leader of the P.E.I. Progressive Conservatives and the Island’s apparent next premier.
Age: 47.
Early years: Grew up in Georgetown, P.E.I.
Education: Graduated from Montague Regional High School in 1990. Studied journalism in Ontario.
Career: King worked for P.E.I. media outlets including the Eastern Graphic and the Guardian. He worked as a communications officer for the P.E.I. departments of Transportation and Development and Technology, and later served as director of communications to Premier Pat Binns. In 2007 he became director of communications and business development with the Mi’kmaq Confederacy of Prince Edward Island. In 2013, he started his own public relations and communications consulting business.
Family: Married to Jana Hemphill. They have three children – Jacob, Camdyn and Callum. They operate Storybrook Stables, a horse farm in Brookfield, P.E.I.
Quote: “Our job now is to come together for Islanders and offer a strong, viable, principled party for change in a political climate, ladies and gentlemen, that is ripe for change.” – After being chosen as party leader on Feb. 9, 2019.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}