Prosecutors to seek death penalty for rapper YNW Melly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors in Florida are seeking the death penalty against rapper YNW Melly in the deaths of his two friends, who were aspiring rappers.

The SunSentinel reports Broward State Attorney’s Office filed intent to seek the death penalty last Thursday in a notice that also accuses the rapper of being a gang member. YNW Melly’s real name is Jamell Demons. He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas Jr. on Oct. 26 after leaving a recording studio in Fort Lauderdale.

Demons’ 20-year-old friend Cortlen Henry is also charged with murder, but authorities believe Demons shot the pair.

Henry’s lawyer Fred Haddad says he hasn’t heard whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty against his client.

Demons’ attorney Bradford Cohen says his client is not guilty.

The Associated Press