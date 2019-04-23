Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutors to seek death penalty for rapper YNW Melly
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 9:24 am EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors in Florida are seeking the death penalty against rapper YNW Melly in the deaths of his two friends, who were aspiring rappers.
The SunSentinel reports Broward State Attorney’s Office filed intent to seek the death penalty last Thursday in a notice that also accuses the rapper of being a gang member. YNW Melly’s real name is Jamell Demons. He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas Jr. on Oct. 26 after leaving a recording studio in Fort Lauderdale.
Demons’ 20-year-old friend Cortlen Henry is also charged with murder, but authorities believe Demons shot the pair.
Henry’s lawyer Fred Haddad says he hasn’t heard whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty against his client.
Demons’ attorney Bradford Cohen says his client is not guilty.
The Associated Press
