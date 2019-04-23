Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutor threatened after Smollett charges dropped
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 12:53 am EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019, file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. Text messages released showed Foxx believed her office had overcharged "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself drew heavy criticism because Foxx had recused herself from the case. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
CHICAGO — The Chicago prosecutor whose office handled the Jussie Smollett case has received death threats in the wake of the dismissal of charges against the “Empire” actor.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports chief of staff to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx confirmed Monday the prosecutor’s “physical safety” has been threatened in the wake of the Smollett case. Jennifer Ballard Croft said a number of the threats “contained racially-charged language.”
Ballard Croft says the threats came in the form of emails and calls but declined to provide additional details.
Smollett was charged with lying to police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in January. Charges were dropped last month.
Ballard Croft said some people have voiced displeasure about the outcome, while others have been threatening and forwarded for investigation.
