Prison term Ok'd for man acquitted in 'Goodfellas' heist
NEW YORK — An appeals court says a judge properly considered a legendary airport robbery recounted in the movie “Goodfellas” when a reputed mobster got eight years in prison for an unrelated road rage arson.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in the sentencing of Vincent Asaro, an 84-year-old prisoner due for a 2022 release.
The court says it was fair for a judge to cite prior crimes in determining the sentence because they all involved Asaro utilizing crime family associates.
Judge Allyne Ross in Brooklyn said at sentencing that she was aware of Asaro’s 2015 acquittal in the infamous 1978 armed robbery of $6 million at the Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy International Airport.
She cited proof Asaro had participated in a 1969 murder and admitted his role in the Lufthansa robbery.
The Associated Press
