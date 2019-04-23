Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Preparations underway for Kim-Putin summit in Russia
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 3:25 am EDT
MOSCOW — Preparations are underway for a summit between the leader of North Korea and Russia’s president.
The Kremlin confirmed earlier this month that Kim Jong Un would meet with President Putin before the end of the month but has not named the place or date, citing security concerns.
Russia’s port city of Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean, in the meantime, is seeing a number of unusually strict security measures.
Maritime authorities said on Tuesday that the waters around Russky Island, the likely summit venue, will be closed for all maritime traffic between Wednesday morning and Friday morning. Separately, local media reported that several platforms at Vladivostok’s main train station will be closed for several days.
Kim, like his father, avoids air travel and is likely to travel to Vladivostok by train.
The Associated Press
