Loading articles...

IN PHOTOS: Toronto marks one year since deadly van attack

A chalk message for the victims of the van attack on Yonge Street in Toronto's north end on April 23, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tammie Sutherland

Torontonians are gathering Tuesday to remember those killed or injured in last year’s deadly van attack on Yonge Street in the city’s north end.

On April 23, 2018, a van drove down the sidewalk on Yonge between Finch and Sheppard avenues, plowing through pedestrians. The attack left 10 people dead and injured 16 others.

Below are some photos from the one-year remembrance ceremony:

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.