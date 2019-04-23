IN PHOTOS: Toronto marks one year since deadly van attack

Torontonians are gathering Tuesday to remember those killed or injured in last year’s deadly van attack on Yonge Street in the city’s north end.

On April 23, 2018, a van drove down the sidewalk on Yonge between Finch and Sheppard avenues, plowing through pedestrians. The attack left 10 people dead and injured 16 others.

Below are some photos from the one-year remembrance ceremony: