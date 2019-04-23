Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Paul Simon to donate festival proceeds to environmental orgs
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 11:01 am EDT
NEW YORK — Paul Simon is donating all net proceeds from his 2019 Outside Lands Festival performance to two environmental organizations.
Simon announced Tuesday that his Aug. 11 performance will benefit the San Francisco Parks Alliance and Friends of the Urban Forest.
The Outside Lands Festival will take place Aug. 9-11 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Other performers will include Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Mavis Staples, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Wayne, Blink-182 and Ella Mai.
Simon retired from touring last year but plans to perform occasionally at benefit concerts.
The 77-year-old says he’s “pleased to be playing in San Francisco with its well-deserved reputation for being in the forefront of environmental issues.”
The Associated Press
