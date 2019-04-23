Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kushner downplays Russia election interference
by Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 12:20 pm EDT
Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks with TIME Senior White House Correspondent Brian Bennett, during the TIME 100 Summit, in New York, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
NEW YORK — Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, is downplaying Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Kushner, one of the most influential voices in the White House, minimized Russia’s involvement by describing it “as buying some Facebook ads” and trying to “sow dissent.”
He added that he thought the investigations into the interference “had a much harder impact on our democracy” than what Russia actually did.
Kushner’s remarks come just days after the release of a redacted version of a report from special counsel Robert Mueller on Russia’s efforts.
His investigation reached the same conclusion as U.S. intelligence agencies, that Russia’s interference was widespread and designed to help Trump.
Kushner, speaking at a Time Magazine event, also insisted the campaign “didn’t know that Russia was doing what they were doing.”
Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press
