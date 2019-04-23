Justices to hear case over census asking about citizenship

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over the Trump administration’s plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census. The question could affect how many seats states have in the House of Representatives and their share of federal dollars over the next 10 years.

Three federal courts have blocked the Commerce Department from adding the citizenship question. Those courts have ruled that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross violated federal law in the way he went about trying to include the question on the census for the first time since 1950. The courts found that millions of Hispanics and immigrants would go uncounted.

The lower court judges dismissed Ross’ contention that the question is needed to aid in the enforcement of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press