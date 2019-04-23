Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iranian parliament labels entire US military as terrorist
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 4:47 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media say the parliament has approved a bill that labels all U.S. military forces as terrorist.
The legislation is a step further after Iranian lawmakers last week approved a bill labelling U.S. troops in the Mideast as terrorist, a day after the U.S. terrorism designation for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard came into effect.
The report by the semi-official ISNA news agency says 173 out of 215 lawmakers at the session voted for the bill on Tuesday.
The bill also demands the Iranian government take unspecified action against other governments that formally back the U.S. designation. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Israel have all supported the Trump administration’s designation.
The U.S. on Monday said it will no longer exempt any countries from U.S. sanctions if they continue to buy Iranian oil.
The Associated Press
