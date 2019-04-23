Investigation ongoing, House subpoenas ex-White House lawyer

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging fellow Democrats to focus on investigations rather than impeachment in the wake of the special counsel’s report on Russian election interference.

A half-dozen House committee chairs told Democratic lawmakers in a conference call that they are in effect investigating matters relating to President Donald Trump that include potential obstruction and his personal and business taxes.

One chairman, the Judiciary Committee’s Jerrold Nadler, has issued a subpoena to former White House counsel Don McGahn. The Mueller report says McGahn refused Trump’s demand to set in motion the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller.

In a statement, Nadler says Congress should determine for itself the full scope of the misconduct outlined in the Mueller report and decide what steps to take.

Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press