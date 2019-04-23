Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hospital settles 3 lawsuits in excessive dose claims
by Kantele Franko, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 12:08 pm EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio hospital system where an intensive care doctor is accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients is settling three of the resulting wrongful-death lawsuits.
Court records show one family reached a $250,000 settlement with the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System over a May 2017 death.
Mount Carmel confirmed two more cases were resolved, but details haven’t been shared.
A statement from President and CEO Edward Lamb says Mount Carmel hopes that resolving the cases brings the families “some measure of closure and comfort.”
Mount Carmel fired the doctor, William Husel (HYOO’-suhl), in December. He remains under investigation.
The 43-year-old doctor and the hospital faced more than two dozen wrongful-death lawsuits. Court filings for Husel in some of those deny he negligently or intentionally caused deaths.
