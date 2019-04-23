Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Harris faces calls to prove her commitment to NH voters
by Juana Summers And Hunter Woodall, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 12:41 am EDT
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential Candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority South Central Regional Conference in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
MANCHESTER, N.H. — When Sen. Kamala Harris made her first trip to New Hampshire in February, she attracted more than 1,000 people who braved a treacherous snowstorm to attend a rally. But as Harris returns, the state of the Democratic presidential race has shifted.
Since she was last in New Hampshire, the number of candidates has swelled to nearly 20. Former Vice-President Joe Biden’s expected entry into the race will further reshape the contest.
In New Hampshire, Harris faces some skepticism over whether she’s fully committed to courting voters in the nation’s first primary state. New Hampshire Democrats expect intimate, regular access to candidates before deciding who to support. For now, they say they aren’t getting that from Harris and are warning her to take the state more seriously.
