Harris faces calls to prove her commitment to NH voters

MANCHESTER, N.H. — When Sen. Kamala Harris made her first trip to New Hampshire in February, she attracted more than 1,000 people who braved a treacherous snowstorm to attend a rally. But as Harris returns, the state of the Democratic presidential race has shifted.

Since she was last in New Hampshire, the number of candidates has swelled to nearly 20. Former Vice-President Joe Biden’s expected entry into the race will further reshape the contest.

In New Hampshire, Harris faces some skepticism over whether she’s fully committed to courting voters in the nation’s first primary state. New Hampshire Democrats expect intimate, regular access to candidates before deciding who to support. For now, they say they aren’t getting that from Harris and are warning her to take the state more seriously.

Juana Summers And Hunter Woodall, The Associated Press