French court rejects call to return its Syria-based citizens
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 10:41 am EDT
PARIS — France’s most powerful administrative court has refused the demands of Syria-based French women to be repatriated back to French soil with their families.
The Council of State rejected the calls on Tuesday in a short statement explaining that a French judge couldn’t make a binding decision on the issue as it involves “negotiations with foreign authorities or intervention on a foreign territory.”
The court said it “rejects the demands for repatriation made by French nationals and for their children, currently in Syria.”
At this month’s G-7 ministers’ meeting in Paris the issue of how to deal with suspected extremists and their families from Western countries who go to Syria was a bone of contention. The U.S. has called for countries to take back their citizens and put them on trial, if necessary, but European allies have largely refused.