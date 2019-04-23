Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida House debates bill banning 'sanctuary city' policies
by Curt Anderson, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 7:41 pm EDT
Rep. Mike La Rosa, R-St. Cloud, speaks during the debate over House Bill 527 - Federal Immigration Enforcement, which prohibits sanctuary policies, Tuesday April 23, 2019 in the Florida House of Representatives in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House opened debate on a hotly contested Republican bill that would require local law enforcement agencies to co-operate with federal immigration authorities and ban so-called “sanctuary city” policies aimed at shielding immigrants who are arrested.
The GOP-dominated House on Tuesday turned back several Democratic amendments intended to weaken the measure, with a final vote expected Wednesday. A similar bill is pending in the state Senate.
Florida does not currently have any formal “sanctuary cities” like those in other states. The bill sponsored by GOP Rep. Cord Byrd of Jacksonville Beach would require local authorities to honour federal immigration detainer requests that can lead to a person’s deportation.
The bill prompted the American Civil Liberties Union to warn immigrants against travelling to Florida and triggered protests around the state.