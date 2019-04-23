Loading articles...

Florida House closer to passing felon voting rights bill

Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, answers questions during debate over his House Bill 7089 - Voting Rights Restoration,Tuesday April 23, 2019 in the Florida House of Representatives in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Legislation that would restore voting rights to convicted felons except murderers and felony sex offenders is another step closer to passage in the Florida House.

Lawmakers debated a measure into the night Tuesday that would implement a constitutional amendment approved by voters last November. The main issue is whether legislation is needed at all, and whether the House bill sets up unnecessary hurdles for ex-felons such as requiring that all fines and restitution be paid.

Republican Rep. Jamie Grant of Tampa, the main sponsor, said completion of a sentence includes any period of probation and any financial obligations ordered by a judge. Opponents said those requirements would bar many former felons and violate the spirit of the constitutional amendment.

A final House vote could come as early as Wednesday.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press


