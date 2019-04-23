Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Flores: Biden's hugging jokes 'incredibly disrespectful'
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 12:08 am EDT
Former vice president Joe Biden talks with officials after speaking at a rally in support of striking Stop & Shop workers in Boston, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
WASHINGTON — A Nevada Democrat who accused Joe Biden of touching her without permission is lashing out at the former vice-president for joking about the matter as he considers a 2020 presidential bid.
Lucy Flores tells Fox News that Biden has been “so incredibly disrespectful” since she published her recollections of a 2014 encounter.
Biden has joked about having permission to hug people after having promised he’d do a better job respecting personal boundaries.
Last month Flores accused Biden of touching her shoulders from behind and kissing the back of her head backstage at a political event. Biden has said he doesn’t recall that, in a video promised to learn from criticisms about his displays of affection.
The Associated Press
