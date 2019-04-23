Flores: Biden's hugging jokes 'incredibly disrespectful'

WASHINGTON — A Nevada Democrat who accused Joe Biden of touching her without permission is lashing out at the former vice-president for joking about the matter as he considers a 2020 presidential bid.

Lucy Flores tells Fox News that Biden has been “so incredibly disrespectful” since she published her recollections of a 2014 encounter.

Biden has joked about having permission to hug people after having promised he’d do a better job respecting personal boundaries.

Last month Flores accused Biden of touching her shoulders from behind and kissing the back of her head backstage at a political event. Biden has said he doesn’t recall that, in a video promised to learn from criticisms about his displays of affection.

