Firefighters union expected to endorse Biden for 2020

WASHINGTON — The largest firefighters union is preparing this week to endorse Joe Biden’s expected bid for the presidency.

The former vice-president is the most high profile Democratic contender who has not yet jumped in the crowded primary. But he is expected to launch a campaign this week.

Harold Schaitberger, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, says the union’s board is meeting this week to vote on an endorsement. They expect to formally announce the decision sometime next week.

Schaitberger says the union will help Biden raise money. But they also plan to launch an outside group that will be able to raise and spend unlimited sums supporting his candidacy.

Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press