Czech lawmakers approve taxation of church restitution plan
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 12:28 pm EDT
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 10, 2019 file photo, the sun sets behind the St. Vitus cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic. On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, Czech Parliament's lower house has overridden a veto of the upper house to approve a proposal drafted by Communist lawmakers to tax the compensation that the country's churches receive for property seized by the former Communist regime. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek/File)
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech lawmakers have approved a proposal drafted by Communist lawmakers to tax the compensation that the country’s churches receive from the state for property seized by the former Communist regime.
Tuesday’s 114-57 vote in favour of the proposal in the lower house is a further sign of the rising influence of the Communists. The Communist Party is not part of the centre-left ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, but it has provided support in a confidence vote.
The lower house first approved the proposal in January but the Senate vetoed it a month later.
Churches in the country have had some property held by the state returned, and they are also to receive around $3 billion over 30 years. They oppose the tax and plan to sue.