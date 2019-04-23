Loading articles...

Man stabbed, suspect arrested in Bloor West Village stabbing

Last Updated Apr 23, 2019 at 6:45 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a stabbing at Jane and Bloor streets on April 23, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

One man is in hospital and another man is in police custody after a stabbing in Bloor West Village.

Police believe two men got into a fight on a TTC bus near Jane and Bloor streets, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and then continued fighting on the street.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect tried to run from police, but was arrested shortly after.

There is no word on charges.

