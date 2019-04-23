Man stabbed, suspect arrested in Bloor West Village stabbing

One man is in hospital and another man is in police custody after a stabbing in Bloor West Village.

Police believe two men got into a fight on a TTC bus near Jane and Bloor streets, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and then continued fighting on the street.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect tried to run from police, but was arrested shortly after.

There is no word on charges.