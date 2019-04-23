Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada's secret no-fly list
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 23, 2019 3:40 pm EDT
OTTAWA — Canada’s no-fly list faces constitutional challenges from two B.C. men who argue in a pair of court cases that the secret roster violates the Charter of Rights guarantee of fundamental justice.
The no-fly regime allows the federal government to bar someone from boarding an airplane because there are grounds to believe they would threaten the flight or travel to commit a terrorist act.
One of the men, Parvkar Singh Dulai, says he was stopped from getting on a plane last May 17 at the Vancouver International Airport.
Dulai followed an appeal process, but received a letter in late January saying his name would remain on the no-fly list.
He is asking the Federal Court of Canada for an order striking him from the roster or, at the very least, a re-examination of his case.
Dulai also seeks a declaration that the no-fly provisions violate constitutional rights to freedom of movement and to know the details of the case against him.