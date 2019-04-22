Loading articles...

2 men stabbed at Yonge and Gould

Last Updated Apr 22, 2019 at 5:48 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a stabbing outside the Ryerson Student Centre at Yonge and Gould streets on April 22, 2019. CITYNEWS

Two men are in hospital after an early-morning stabbing in downtown Toronto.

The stabbing happened at Yonge and Gould streets, outside the Ryerson Student Centre, around 2 a.m. Monday.

Reports from the scene say an altercation took place at a bar across the street and spilled onto the sidewalk outside the student centre.

The victims have serious injuries, one potentially life-threatening.

There is no word on suspects.

