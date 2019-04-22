Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump threatens new restrictions for high overstay countries
by Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 6:21 pm EDT
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 22, 2019, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is considering suspending or limiting U.S. entry for individuals from countries with high rates of short-term visa overstays.
That’s according to a memo signed Monday by President Donald Trump that directs his administration to examine ways to minimize overstays as part of a larger focus on immigration.
The memo directs the secretaries of state and homeland security to find effective ways to combat what the administration says is a rampant number of overstays. They are supposed to make recommendations within 120 days.
The nonpartisan Center for Migration Studies says that visa overstays exceed illegal border crossings.