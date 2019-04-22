Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump says 'nobody disobeys' him, has no impeachment worries
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 11:59 am EDT
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says that “nobody” disobeys his orders, a reference to the Mueller report, which paints a deeply unflattering picture of his presidency.
Trump made the comments Monday during the annual Easter Egg roll when asked by reporters about special counsel Robert Mueller’s portrayal of a White House in which staffers often ignore the president’s orders.
The report suggested that some of those refusals helped protect the president from himself.
But Trump insisted Monday that: “Nobody disobeys my orders.”
Trump was also asked whether he was worried about impeachment, a talking point among some liberal Democrats.