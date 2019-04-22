Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thieves steal Alaska university trail maintenance equipment
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 12:02 am EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment has been stolen from an Alaska university trail maintenance building.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that a University of Alaska Fairbanks trail groomer reported the theft Wednesday on a social media page for the school’s north campus.
An unknown number of thieves broke in through the back door of the building near Hess Village early Wednesday morning.
The theft included two Honda generators, two STIHL chainsaws, an ECHO pole saw, working lights from a snow machine, trail maintenance hand tools, and the keys to a university truck, which was also stolen but later recovered at a lot near campus.
The stolen property’s value is estimated between $3,000 and $4,000.
The theft will not affect trail work because the season has concluded.
