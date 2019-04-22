Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Surveillance clips show Chinese billionaire with accuser
by Amy Forliti, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 5:55 pm EDT
FILE - This 2018 file photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minneapolis shows Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, the founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, who was arrested Aug. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. A woman who said she was raped by Liu filed a lawsuit Tuesday, April 16, 2019, against the billionaire and his company alleging he and other wealthy Chinese executives coerced her to drink during a dinner in the hours before she was attacked. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
MINNEAPOLIS — Surveillance videos posted to a Chinese social media site show JD.com founder Richard Liu walking with the woman who accuses him of rape in a lawsuit.
The videos, posted Monday on Weibo, show the woman and Liu walking to her apartment, with her arm linked through his. The videos are edited and do not show what happened in the apartment, where the woman says she was raped in August.
But an attorney for Liu says they dispel “false claims” about the incident.
The law firm representing the woman says the video clips are consistent with what she told police.
Liu was arrested Aug. 31 in Minneapolis on suspicion of felony rape, but prosecutors said in December he won’t face charges because of evidence problems.