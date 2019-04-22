Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Louisiana gov's office break-in, arrest
by Jim Mustian, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 9:01 pm EDT
Louisiana State police have disclosed they arrested a man last week accused of trespassing at the Governor’s Mansion and damaging property.
Reynard Green of Baton Rouge was booked Wednesday on counts including simple burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says booking records show Green was found sleeping on a couch and had broken an antique table.
Authorities wouldn’t immediately comment on whether Gov. John Bel Edwards or his family were in the mansion at the time.
State Police spokesman J.B. Slaton said Monday that Green also assaulted two law enforcement officers after being taken to a police headquarters.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Green had an attorney.
Few details of what happened were immediately available and the incident remains under investigation.
Jim Mustian, The Associated Press
