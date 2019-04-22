Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Parks Canada releases details of search for climbers killed in Banff avalanche
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 4:44 pm EDT
American Jess Roskelley (centre) and Austrians David Lama (left) and Hansjorg Auer (right) are shown in these handout photos. The bodies have been recovered of the three renowned mountain climbers who were believed to have been caught in a large avalanche in Banff National Park last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The North Face, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
EDMONTON — Parks Canada is calling the recovery of three world-class climbers from Banff National Park treacherous and complex, involving a helicopter, a search dog and 28 people.
American Jess Roskelley and Austrians David Lama and Hansjorg Auer disappeared while attempting to descend the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway.
The climbers were reported overdue on Wednesday.
Shelley Humphries, Parks Canada incident commander, says visitor safety specialists responded immediately and concluded the men had died after finding climbing equipment and evidence of multiple avalanches.
Humphries says crews were unable to start the recovery until Saturday due to the weather and dangerous avalanche conditions.
She says the bodies were found Sunday after an avalanche dog and its handler were deployed to the area.