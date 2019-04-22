Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
News groups fight to keep Harvey Weinstein's hearing open
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 9:03 am EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo, Harvey Weinstein, left, leaves court with attorney Ron Sullivan in New York. Both sides in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault case want the media and the public barred from the disgraced movie mogul's next court appearance. News organizations including Thee Associated Press are fighting to keep the hearing open plan to file a petition Monday, April 22, with the court. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NEW YORK — Both sides in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case want the media and the public barred from the disgraced movie mogul’s next court appearance.
News organizations including Thee Associated Press are fighting to keep the hearing open plan to file a petition Monday with the court.
Prosecutors say a Friday hearing should be closed to protect Weinstein’s right to a fair trial and for the privacy of women whose allegations against him are not part of the underlying criminal case.
Prosecutors want the women to testify at Weinstein’s June 3 trial to show he has had a pattern of violating women. They also expect to discuss evidence that could be used against Weinstein if he testifies.
Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.