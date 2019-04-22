Media: Nissan ex-chair Ghosn indicted for breach of trust

TOKYO — Japanese media report that prosecutors have charged Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn with breach of trust.

The charges reportedly filed Monday are related to payments by a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker that allegedly went to a private investment company controlled by Ghosn.

The indictment ensures he will remain in detention. His current period of detention would have expired Monday if he had not been charged.

Ghosn, 65, was arrested in November. He says he is innocent of all financial misconduct charges against him.

Prosecutors re-arrested Ghosn in early April, a month after his release on 1 billion yen ($9 million) pending his trial.

Ghosn has said compensation he allegedly underreported was never decided upon and payments that prosecutors say amount to breach of trust were legitimate business transactions.

