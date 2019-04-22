Man barricades himself inside Oshawa home, before it catches fire

One man is in custody after a fire broke out at a home in Oshawa late Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to the home on Simcoe Street, near Adelaide Street, just before midnight.

Police said before the fire, the man assaulted someone near the home, before barricading himself inside.

“The fire did actually start shortly thereafter, about 1:20 a.m. … our crews were not able to get in because the individual was still in there and there was the threat of weapons,” Oshawa’s deputy fire chief Todd Wood said.

Police eventually managed to get inside and arrest the man just before 2 a.m., Wood said. The man since been charged with assault.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating.

Damage to the home could exceed $500,000.

Fire officials said the home appeared to be vacant at the time, but was most recently being used as a rooming house. Officials said they were monitoring the home to ensure it was up to code, but couldn’t confirm if it was at code before the fire.