Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Homeless shelter, looming IPOs have San Francisco on edge
by Janie Har, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 12:24 am EDT
In this photo taken Thursday, April 18, 2019, cars make their way along the Embarcadero, with the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in the background, across the street from the proposed site of a homeless shelter in San Francisco. The city of San Francisco, which has too little housing and too many homeless people sleeping in the streets, is teeming with anxiety and vitriol these days. A large new homeless shelter is on track to go up along a scenic waterfront area dotted with high-rise luxury condos, prompting outrage from some residents. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
SAN FRANCISCO — The city of San Francisco, which has too little housing and too many homeless people sleeping in the streets, is teeming with anxiety and vitriol these days.
A large new homeless shelter is on track to go up along a scenic waterfront area dotted with high-rise luxury condos, prompting outrage from some residents. They say they were blindsided and even shouted down Mayor London Breed at a recent meeting.
Supporters, including tech leaders Marc Benioff and Jack Dorsey, say the city is in crisis and everyone should do their part to help the homeless.
There are other signs of angst related to housing.
San Francisco companies Pinterest and Lyft went public, and Uber and Slack are coming, prompting fears of new millionaires snapping up every home in sight.