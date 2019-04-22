Cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Hwy. 9 in Schomberg

Ontario provincial police are on the hunt for a driver after a hit-and-run took the life of a cyclist in Schomberg.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 9, between 15th and 17th Sideroad, around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not exactly sure what time the cyclist was struck.

No details have been released on a possible vehicle description.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators.