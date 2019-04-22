Loading articles...

Fairbanks woman dies in weekend rollover crash

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A 60-year-old Fairbanks woman died in a weekend traffic crash.

Alaska State Troopers say Cynthia Durham died.

Troopers on Friday night took a call of a vehicle driving erratically.

A witness said the vehicle drove into an embankment and rolled.

Troopers and emergency medical responders found Durham dead at the scene. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

