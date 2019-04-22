Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Egypt votes for a final day on extending el-Sissi's rule
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 5:47 am EDT
Army officers secure a polling station as people enter to vote on constitutional amendments on the second day of a nationwide referendum in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday April 21, 2019. Egyptians are voting on constitutional amendments that would allow el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
CAIRO — Egyptians are voting for a third and final day on constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to remain in office until 2030.
The referendum is virtually guaranteed to be approved, as the government pushes for high turnout to grant it legitimacy.
Authorities have waged a wide-scale crackdown on dissent since el-Sissi led the military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. The referendum is widely seen as another step toward restoring authoritarian rule eight years after a pro-democracy uprising.
Opposition parties have called on voters to reject the measure, but they have little influence in parliament, which is packed with el-Sissi supporters and overwhelmingly approved the changes.
Polls reopened at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday. The results are expected within a week.