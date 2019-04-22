Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cyprus police chief: women's murders 'unprecedented' crime
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 5:50 am EDT
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ police chief says the discovery of two dead female bodies down an abandoned mineshaft and the disappearance of the six year-old daughter of one of the victims are “unprecedented” in the east Mediterranean island nation’s history.
Zacharias Chrysostomou said Monday an ongoing murder probe will be conducted “meticulously” so that the case is airtight when presented in court.
The suspect in the killings, a 35 year-old Greek Cypriot military officer, remains in custody. One of the victims has been identified as a 38 year-old Filipino woman who is the mother of the missing child.
Chrysostomou said it’s premature to estimate the scale of the crimes committed and pledged that police will take corrective steps where needed amid a public outcry in how missing persons cases were handled.
The Associated Press
