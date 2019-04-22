Loading articles...

Cyclist unresponsive after being struck in York

A cyclist in his 20s has been found unresponsive after being struck at Caledonia Road and Glencarin Avenue. CITYNEWS

A man in his 20s is being rushed to hospital after being struck in York on Monday evening.

Police were called to Glencarin Avenue and Caledonia Road to reports a cyclist had been struck.

The cyclist was found unresponsive and is being taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

Caledonia is closed in both directions between Tykos Drive and Glencarin.

More to come

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.