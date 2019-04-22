Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadians in Sri Lanka told to exercise extreme caution after bombings
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 10:45 am EDT
A Sri Lankan woman living near St. Anthony's shrine runs for safety with her infant after police found explosive devices in a parked vehicle in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 22, 2019. Sri Lankan authorities blame seven suicide bombers of a domestic militant group for coordinated Easter bombings that ripped through Sri Lankan churches and luxury hotels which killed and injured hundreds of people. It was Sri Lanka's deadliest violence since a devastating civil war in the South Asian island nation ended a decade ago. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
OTTAWA — Canadians in Sri Lanka are being warned to exercise a high degree of caution after a series of bombings on Sunday killed nearly 300 people, including dozens of foreigners.
Global Affairs Canada says in a travel advisory posted to its website that the situation in Sri Lanka remains volatile, with the risk of further attacks throughout the country.
Local authorities have imposed a curfew and temporarily blocked access to social media and messaging apps, suggesting communications into and out of the country could be difficult.
The bombs ripped through churches and hotels in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa as the island nation’s Christian minority was celebrating Easter Sunday.
Sri Lankan and U.S. officials say they suspect the co-ordinated series of bombings was launched by Islamic extremists, though no group has claimed responsibility.
There are no reports of Canadians among the estimated 39 foreigners killed in the explosions.