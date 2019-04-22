Loading articles...

Bus crash kills at least 17 in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian police say a bus has crashed head-on with another vehicle and plunged down a deep ravine, killing at least 17 people and leaving 15 others injured.

Police Commander Vladimir Calderón says the bus tumbled down a roughly 1,000-foot (300-meter) deep ravine in the northern town of Yolosa.

Police Col. Rodel Cano tells Unitel television that Monday’s accident apparently was due to excessive speed on a road slickened by heavy rains.

