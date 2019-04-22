Authorities: 6 dead in Texas small plane crash

DALLAS — Authorities say six people have died in a small plane crash in central Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine plane crashed just before 9 a.m. Monday as it was preparing to land at an airport in Kerrville, about 70 miles (110 kilometres) northwest of San Antonio.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Orlando Moreno says all six people aboard the plane were killed and that federal investigators are headed to the crash site.

An FAA spokesman says the Beechcraft plane took off from an airport outside Houston earlier Monday and crashed about 6 mile (10 kilometres) northwest of Kerrville Municipal Airport.

The Associated Press