AP sources: US to sanction nations for importing Iranian oil
by Matthew Lee, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2019 12:10 am EDT
FILE - In this April 8, 2019, file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference to announce the Trump administration's plan to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard a "foreign terrorist organization," at the U.S. State Department in Washington. The Trump administration is poised to tell five nations, including allies Japan, South Korea and Turkey, that they will no longer be exempt from U.S. sanctions if they continue to import oil from Iran. U.S. officials say Pompeo plans to announce on Monday, April 22, that the administration will not renew sanctions waivers for the five countries when they expire on May 2. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is poised to tell five nations, including allies Japan, South Korea and Turkey, that they will no longer be exempt from U.S. sanctions if they continue to import oil from Iran.
Officials say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to announce on Monday that the administration will not renew sanctions waivers for the five countries when they expire on May 2. The others are China and India.
It was not immediately clear if any of the five would be given additional time to wind down their purchases or if they would be subject to U.S. sanctions on May 3 if they do not immediately halt imports of Iranian oil.