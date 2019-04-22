Loading articles...

2 pedestrians injured in hit-and-run in Markham

Last Updated Apr 22, 2019 at 10:27 pm EDT

York Regional Police cruisers on scene where two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on April 22, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Two people are in hospital after a hit-and-run in Markham on Monday night.

York Regional Police responded to a call for a collision in the Yonge Street and Doncaster Avenue area around 9:30 p.m.

Police say two pedestrians — a man and a woman — were hit by a vehicle and taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The vehicle did not remain on scene.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Yonge are closed between Doncaster and Steeles Avenues for the investigation.

