'Violent and dangerous' suspect wanted for series of assaults
by News Staff
Posted Apr 21, 2019 8:49 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 21, 2019 at 8:57 pm EDT
Police say Navardo Ingram is wanted for a series of assaults over a four month period. TPS/HO
Police are searching for a man described as “armed, violent and dangerous” who is wanted in a series of assaults throughout the city.
Police say they’ve responded to four calls for assaults over the last four months, all commited by one man.
Navardo Ingram, 26, of Toronto is facing over 20 charges including two for assault, four for assault with a weapon and two for uttering death threats.
Anyone knowing his whearabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
I for one would like to see this lovely gentleman’s immigration papers. Probably got him down as a brain surgeon and a welcome addition to the country. Ain’t that the truth? Bring a few million more just like him into the country. They have so much to teach us.