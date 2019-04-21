Loading articles...

'Violent and dangerous' suspect wanted for series of assaults

Last Updated Apr 21, 2019 at 8:57 pm EDT

Police say Navardo Ingram is wanted for a series of assaults over a four month period. TPS/HO

Police are searching for a man described as “armed, violent and dangerous” who is wanted in a series of assaults throughout the city.

Police say they’ve responded to four calls for assaults over the last four months, all commited by one man.

Navardo Ingram, 26, of Toronto is facing over 20 charges including two for assault, four for assault with a weapon and two for uttering death threats.

Anyone knowing his whearabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

