Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US ambassador's Passover wishes in Polish met with anger
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 3:00 am EDT
WARSAW, Poland — The U.S. ambassador to Poland wished Jews a happy Passover in Polish, and the reaction has been a wave of angry comments on Twitter.
Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher also wished Poles a happy Easter on Sunday. But by then, she was accused of offending the country with her Passover tweet and reminded that she is serving in a mostly Roman Catholic country.
Krystyna Pawlowicz, a lawmaker with Poland’s ruling right-wing party, called it a “provocation.”
Robert Bakiewicz, a far-right activist who organizes a yearly Independence Day march that government leaders joined last year, said “Christ died and was resurrected also for you, pagans and traitorous Jews.”
Some came to Mosbacher’s defence, recalling that Poland also has a small Jewish population. Poland was home to Europe’s largest Jewish population before the Holocaust.