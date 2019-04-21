Loading articles...

'The Curse of La Llorona' reigns over weekend box office

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Patricia Velasquez in a scene from "The Curse of La Llorona." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES — “The Curse of La Llorona” (yuh-ROH’-nuh) had only good fortune at the box office.

The Warner Bros. horror film based on a Mexican legend about a woman who murdered her children and wanders the world looking for them brought in $26.5 million as the weekend’s top film.

It ended the two-week reign of “Shazam!” in the top spot. The DC Comics superhero comedy was second with $17.3 million, continuing its strong run with a three-week domestic total of $121.3 million, also for Warner Bros.

The inspirational “Breakthrough,” the first film released by 20th Century Fox since Disney acquired the studio, was third with $11.1 million.

The reign of “La Llorona” will not last. Next week “Avengers: Endgame” opens and should trounce all competition for many weeks to come.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press



