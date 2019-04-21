Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
'The Curse of La Llorona' reigns over weekend box office
by Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 1:17 pm EDT
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Patricia Velasquez in a scene from "The Curse of La Llorona." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
LOS ANGELES — “The Curse of La Llorona” (yuh-ROH’-nuh) had only good fortune at the box office.
The Warner Bros. horror film based on a Mexican legend about a woman who murdered her children and wanders the world looking for them brought in $26.5 million as the weekend’s top film.
It ended the two-week reign of “Shazam!” in the top spot. The DC Comics superhero comedy was second with $17.3 million, continuing its strong run with a three-week domestic total of $121.3 million, also for Warner Bros.
The inspirational “Breakthrough,” the first film released by 20th Century Fox since Disney acquired the studio, was third with $11.1 million.
The reign of “La Llorona” will not last. Next week “Avengers: Endgame” opens and should trounce all competition for many weeks to come.