Talks resume Sunday between Stop & Shop, striking workers
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 11:05 am EDT
BOSTON — Striking Stop & Shop supermarket workers and company officials are resuming negotiations.
Representatives for both sides tell The Boston Globe that bargaining will resume on Sunday. Talks went late into the night on Saturday.
United Food and Commercial Workers union members at 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut went on strike on April 11.
They are protesting what they call cuts to health care and take-home pay in the company’s latest contract proposal.
Stop & Shop says it is offering across-the-board raises and “excellent” health care benefits that beat industry standards.
Stop & Shop said Saturday that some stores in the three states will remain closed, but the rest will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Easter Sunday.
