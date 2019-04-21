Loading articles...

Raptors within a game of advancing with win over Orlando

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon, left, during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kawhi Leonard poured in 34 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 107 – 85 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of their first round playoff series.

Pascal Siakam had 16 points while Norm Powell contributed 16 points off the bench.

It’s the first time in franchise history the Raptors have been up 3-1 in a best-of-seven playoff series.

The Raptors can advance to the second round with a win Tuesday night in Toronto.

More to come

