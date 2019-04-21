Raptors within a game of advancing with win over Orlando

Kawhi Leonard poured in 34 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 107 – 85 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of their first round playoff series.

Pascal Siakam had 16 points while Norm Powell contributed 16 points off the bench.

It’s the first time in franchise history the Raptors have been up 3-1 in a best-of-seven playoff series.

The Raptors can advance to the second round with a win Tuesday night in Toronto.

