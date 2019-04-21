Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pope celebrates Easter Sunday amid bloodshed in Sri Lanka
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 4:27 am EDT
Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Mass this year facing a fresh round of bloodshed targeting Christians in Sri Lanka.
Hours after celebrating a late-night vigil, Francis processed into a flower-decked St. Peter’s Square for the liturgy Sunday commemorating the resurrection of Christ after his crucifixion.
This year the Easter season has been marred both by the destruction of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral by fire last week and the massacre on Sunday in Sri Lanka. More than 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded following near-simultaneous blasts at three Sri Lankan churches during Easter Sunday services and three hotels frequented by foreigners.
After Mass, Francis delivers his annual Easter “Urbi et Orbi” speech about conflicts and other difficulties around the world.