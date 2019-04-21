Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Polls open in North Macedonia for presidential election
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 1:18 am EDT
Polls opened early Sunday in North Macedonia for a presidential election seen as a key test for the government following the country’s changing its name to end a decades-old dispute with neighbouring Greece over the use of the term “Macedonia”.
More than 3,400 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m. (1700GMT).
Three university professors are vying for the largely ceremonial presidency post.
Gordana Siljanovska Davkova is backed by the main conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, Stevo Pendarovski is a joint candidate of the ruling Social Democrats and 30 smaller parties, while Blerim Reka is supported by two small ethnic Albanian parties.
A candidate needs 50% plus one vote of the 1.8 million registered voters to win outright in the first round.
The Associated Press
